Live
News|Conflict

Greece urges Turkey to probe ‘flag vandalism’ in disputed waters

Turkey’s deployment last month of a seismic research vessel accompanied by warships in the eastern Mediterranean, near Kastellorizo island, sparked the current crisis with Greece.

A naval vessel patrols off the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo in front of a Greek flag, 2km from the Turkish mainland [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
A naval vessel patrols off the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo in front of a Greek flag, 2km from the Turkish mainland [Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP]
27 Sep 2020

Greece on Sunday condemned vandalism to a mural of the Greek flag on Kastellorizo island blamed on Turkish nationals, a day before the arrival in the country of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The tiny Greek island, just 2km (1.2 miles) off the Turkish coast, lies in disputed waters that have been a source of escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece.

At the centre of the latest crisis is Turkey’s deployment last month of a seismic research vessel accompanied by warships in the eastern Mediterranean, near Kastellorizo, despite repeated protests from Athens and the European Union.

Authorities on the island on Saturday found red paint smeared over a large mural of the Greek flag, painted on a hill near its port.

“We unequivocally condemn yesterday’s desecration of the Greek flag in Kastellorizo. Unacceptable actions such as these are aimed at undermining the prospects for de-escalation of the tensions between the two countries,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We expect the immediate condemnation and the prompt investigation of the incident by the Turkish authorities, so that the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

There were also reports of a drone flying over the island Saturday playing Turkish anthems.

The Turkish network Karar TV showed video footage from a drone of the defaced painting, while Greek media reported the network attributed the vandalism to “Turkish engineers” who had thrown “100 kilos of red paint on the Greek flag”.

‘Positive first step’

On August 10, Turkish navy ships escorted an exploration vessel into the waters south off Kastellorizo.

Four days earlier, Athens enraged Ankara after signing an agreement with Cairo on their respective maritime economic zones, claiming the waters around the island are under Greek sovereignty.

Under pressure from European and NATO allies, Turkey pulled back the research ship in a move hailed as a “positive first step” by the Greek prime minister.

The tone has recently softened with Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, agreeing to begin exploratory talks over the dispute.

US Secretary of State Pompeo is due to visit Greece on Monday in a strong sign of support. A US official said he would focus on building relations with Greece but also offer support for diplomacy with Turkey.

Pompeo had a conversation on Sunday on tensions in the eastern Mediterranean with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“Pleased to speak today with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg to discuss de-escalation of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and reiterate the importance of NATO Alliance unity,” Pompeo tweeted while en route to Greece.

Relations between NATO members Greece and Turkey, always tense, have further deteriorated this year over long-standing disputes, including maritime boundaries and energy rights. France has been vocal in its support for Greece and the latter’s call for European Union sanctions.

A Greek frigate takes part in a military exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in August [Greek defence ministry via AFP]
Pompeo is on the first leg of a five-day trip to Europe, which includes visits to Italy, the Vatican and Croatia. It is the first visit by a US secretary of state to Thessaloniki.

According to State Department background briefings, Pompeo will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to renew the two countries’ shared commitment to advance security, peace, and prosperity in the eastern Mediterranean and celebrate the strongest US-Greek relationship in decades.

On Monday, Pompeo will meet with Dendias, sign a bilateral science and technology agreement, as well as host energy sector business leaders for a discussion to highlight energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece. He will also join members of the city’s Jewish community to commemorate Yom Kippur.

Pompeo will depart later Monday to visit the NATO Souda Bay naval base. He will tour the facilities Tuesday and have lunch with Mitsotakis at the latter’s nearby residence. The two will issue a joint statement.

The US secretary of state will depart Greece early Wednesday for Rome.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Israel’s ‘silent transfer’ of Palestinians out of Palestine

Salah Hammouri, a lawyer and activist, has had his residency status for East Jerusalem threatened by Israeli authorities [Courtesy: Salah Hammouri]

Qatar Airways gets $2bn state aid as losses grow amid COVID-19

Year '2019-20 has been one of the most difficult years in the airline's history,' the Doha-based carrier said [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Egypt’s el-Sisi warns of instability after protest calls

Dozens of people took part in rare demonstrations in recent days in several villages against Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi [File: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

Analysis: How Trump’s Supreme Court pick is politically risky

US President Donald Trump has tried to shift the focus ahead of the November 3 election away from how he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Most Read

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: Live news

The escalation is the heaviest between the two arch-foes in recent years [Armenian Defense Ministry via AP]

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's boundary, [File: Staff/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia, Azerbaijan standoff explained

Modi offers India’s COVID-19 vaccine capacity to ‘all humanity’

Narendra Modi said in August that India was ready to mass-produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists gave the go-ahead [File: Narendramodi.in via AP]