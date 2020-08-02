India's political prisoners: UN calls for release of activists

The BJP government denies accusations the charges against the left-wing activists are politically motivated.

    The United Nations has joined the calls for the release of human rights activists in India who are in prison awaiting trial under anti-terrorism laws.

    The conservative BJP government denies accusations by rights groups the charges against the left-wing activists are politically motivated.

    Many rights groups are asking the government why it has not investigated the alleged role of Hindu nationalists in the violence that Rao and Bharadwaj are in jail for, even though a fact-finding mission found Hindu nationalist leaders were responsible.

    Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi, India.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

