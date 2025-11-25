Diego Maradona: Five years on from the death of Argentina’s football icon

Al Jazeera reflects on the passing of World Cup-winning forward Diego Maradona, who died five years ago on Tuesday.

The fifth anniversary of the death of one of football’s most famous stars, Diego Maradona, was marked by his fans in Argentina on Tuesday. Considered by many the greatest football player in history, the World Cup winner enjoyed stellar careers at the club level in Spain with Barcelona and in Italy with Napoli. Maradona, who announced himself on home soil with Boca Juniors, was 60 when he died of heart failure while he was recovering from surgery for a haematoma that formed between his skull and brain.