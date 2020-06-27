EU to bar travellers from US, Brazil: Coronavirus live updates

The European Union plans to bar travellers from the United States, Brazil and Russia over a continued surge in coronavirus infections in the three countries, diplomats said.

Sixteen NBA players in the US have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests as the league restart approaches.

United States Vice President Mike Pence has said that 16 states across the nation are seeing an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus.

More than 9.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while some 4.9 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 493,000 people have died.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, June 27

02:11 GMT - UK to ditch quarantine rules for 'low-risk' countries

Britain said it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector.

The government said it will publish a list next week of the countries from where people will be allowed to enter Britain without needing to self-isolate for 14 days, as currently required. The announcement will follow discussions with countries including France, Greece and Spain in "the coming days", with the changes set to take effect in the week beginning July 6.

An expert panel will put nations into three categories: green, amber and red. Passengers arriving from green and amber countries will no longer have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after their arrival.

"Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world," a government spokeswoman said. "But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge."

The rules for red-category countries will not change.

02:06 GMT - Venezuela is a health 'time bomb', says Colombian president

Colombian President Ivan Duque called Venezuela a public health "time bomb", saying the lack of reliable information about the status of its neighbour's coronavirus outbreak was a worry as his government tries to control its own infections.

Venezuela has acknowledged just 4,600 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths, while Colombia has reported around 80,600 confirmed cases and more than 2,600 deaths.

"In the case of Venezuela the information is non-existent," Duque said in an interview with Reuters. "There's not good hospital capacity or good epidemiological capacity, for a long time they haven't had serious vaccination programs."

"I think Venezuela is a time bomb from the public health point of view."

01:20 GMT - Judge blocks 25 percent capacity rule for New York religious services

A federal judge blocked New York state from enforcing coronavirus restrictions limiting indoor religious gatherings to 25 percent capacity when other types of gatherings are limited to 50 percent.

Judge Gary Sharpe said the plaintiffs' religious activities "will be burdened and continue to be treated less favourably than comparable secular activities".

He also lifted restrictions limiting the number of people who can attend outdoor religious gatherings, noting both Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had expressed approval for protests against racism and police brutality last month while continuing to support curbs on religious gatherings.

Christopher Ferrara, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called the unequal restrictions "an irrational targeting of houses of worship".

Deacon Robert Lavanco of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church prays with local residents during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside their homes while their church sanctuary is closed to them in the Queens borough of New York City, New York [File: Mike Segar/ Reuters]



00:49 GMT - EU to bar travellers from US, Russia, Brazil

The European Union (EU) is set to exclude travellers from the United States, Brazil and Russia when the bloc reopens its borders to outsiders on July 1, diplomats told AFP and Reuters, citing the uncontrolled transmission of the new coronavirus in the three countries.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened on Friday afternoon to establish criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.

The meeting ended with a tentative list of about 18 countries free to travel to Europe, but list did not include the United States, Brazil or Russia, according to Reuters and AFP. National governments were given until 16:00 GMT to approve the list.

Travellers from China would be approved to enter, but only subject to reciprocity from Beijing, the agencies said.

00:12 GMT - Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown

Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, said the South American country will extend and tighten a lockdown in and around Buenos Aires following a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases.

Overall cases in Argentina have risen fivefold since late May, surpassing 50,000 on Thursday when there were 2,606 new confirmed daily cases. The death toll stands at over 1,150.

Fernandez said restrictions on movement in the densely populated capital would be tightened again until July 17. "We need to gain time to guarantee that our health system is ready and can serve everyone ... The quarantine is a remedy for the pandemic, the only one we know of."

He added: "The economy is deteriorating, but the economy will recover. What unfortunately we are not going to recover are those thousand Argentines who have left us."

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

For all the key developments from yesterday, June 26, go here.