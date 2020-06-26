Coronavirus deaths in children 'extremely rare': Live updates

United States health officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus. That's nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed.

The pandemic is getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week, World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

More than 9.6 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while nearly 4.8 million have recovered, and more than 489,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, June 26

00:34 GMT - WHO warns virus is 'still circulating' in Europe

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned European Union nations that they should remain "on guard" for the spread of new coronavirus.

"Although transmission has been suppressed in most EU countries. The virus is still circulating. It is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible. This is the time to be on our guard, not to let it down. This is the time for every country to intensify its efforts to find, isolate, test and care for every case and to trace and quarantine every contact," he told the a European Parliament committee via video link.

Tedros' warning came as many European countries continue to relax lockdown restrictions put in place to tackle the spread of the new virus.

Despite the warning, Tedros gave thanks to the EU for what he called their "leadership and support", "especially for countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific", and urged that the EU was in a "unique position to provide global leadership" when it comes to worldwide recovery from the new virus.

00:20 GMT - Europe-wide study shows child virus deaths 'extremely rare'

Fewer than one in a hundred children who test positive for COVID-19 end up dying although a small but significant percentage develop severe illness, according to a new Europe-wide study.

A team of researchers led by experts in the United Kingdom, Austria and Spain looked at the outcomes of 582 children under 18 infected with the new coronavirus, and found more than 60 percent required hospital treatment and 8 percent needed intensive care.

Only four died.

On the other hand, more than 90 children, or 16 percent, showed no symptoms at all.

Marc Tebruegge, from University College London's Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said that while the results shouldn't be extrapolated for the general population, they were nevertheless reassuring.

"The case fatality cohort was very low and it is likely to be substantially lower still, given many children with mild disease would not have been brought to medical attention and therefore not included in this study," he said.

"Overall, the vast majority of children and young people experience only mild disease," added Tebruegge, lead author of the study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

"Nevertheless a notable number of children do develop severe disease and require intensive care support, and this should be accounted for when planning and prioritising healthcare resources as the pandemic progresses."

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives. You can find all the key developments from yesterday, June 25, here.