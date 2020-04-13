Coronavirus deaths slow in Italy, France: Live updates

The death rate in Italy, France and New York - some of the places worst affected by the coronavirus - appear to be slowing, as the number of people confirmed to have the disease across the world rose beyond 1.8 million.

Italy's Civil Protection Agency reported the lowest number of coronavirus deaths since March 19, with 431 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, compared with 619 the previous day.

More:

France reported 315 deaths in hospital over the last day, compared with 345 the day before.

Globally, more than 114,000 people have died from the new coronavirus while nearly 422,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

These are the latest updates.

Monday, April 13

00:40 GMT - China grapples with more imported cases of coronavirus

China's just released its latest coronavirus update.

The National Health Commission says there were 108 new cases of the virus at the end of April 12, and that all but ten of those cases were imported from outside the country. There were no new cases reported in Hubei, where the outbreak first began late last year, but there were two more deaths.

00:15 GMT - Care home deaths in US probably exceed 3,300: Associated Press

The Associated Press estimates more than 3,300 deaths in the US can be linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing and care homes.

Based on media reports and state health department updates, AP says there have been at least 3,323 deaths, an increase of 450 in ten days.

About one million, mostly elderly, Americans live in care homes.

00:00 GMT - Erdogan rejects minister's resignation over weekend curfew

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected the resignation of his interior minister, who had said he would quit after a much-criticised weekend curfew to tackle the coronavirus outbreak which caught millions of people by surprise.

Read all the updates from yesterday (April 12) here.