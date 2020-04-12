Trump warned 'early, often' on coronavirus threat: Live updates

The United States has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, recording 20,071 fatalities, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, more than 108,000 people died from the new coronavirus and confirmed infections topped 1.7 million at the end of Saturday. The World Health Organization is warning against the premature lifting of lockdowns, saying it could trigger a dangerous resurgence of cases.

Iran is allowing small businesses outside its capital, Tehran, to reopen, but India, Saudi Arabia, and Armenia are extending lockdowns.

Sunday, April 12

01:36 GMT - China reports 99 new coronavirus cases

China's National Health Commission is reporting 99 new cases of the coronavirus on the mainland, including 97 involving overseas travellers.

The figure is a jump from a total of 46 new cases reported a day earlier. Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.

01:26 GMT - Do numbers lie? Data and statistics in the age of the coronavirus

Infection rates, death rates - the news is full of statistics about the coronavirus, but how accurate are they?

00:55 GMT - IRS deposits first stimulus payments in US taxpayer accounts

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says the first coronavirus stimulus checks have been deposited in taxpayers' accounts.

The economic impact payments are part of a $2.2 trillion package passed by the US Congress to help people and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Most adults will get $1200 and parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child.

"We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the IRS says in a tweet.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

00:10 GMT - Trump warned 'early and often' on coronavirus pandemic

An examination by The New York Times reveals top White House advisers and experts in the US intelligence community warned President Donald Trump early on about the potential for a coronavirus pandemic.

The warnings include a memo by Peter Navarro, Trump's top trade adviser, in which he said a pandemic could kill as many as 500,000 people in the US and cause trillions of dollars in economic losses.

Alex M Azar II, health and human services secretary, directly warned Trump of the possibility of a pandemic on January 30, the second warning he delivered to the president about the virus in two weeks, according to The Times.

But Trump "was slow to absorb the scale of the virus's risk," focusing instead on controlling the message and protecting gains in the economy. The Times also blames internal divisions, lack of planning and the president's faith in his own instincts for the US's halting response.

00:00 GMT - Saudi Arabia extends curfew until further notice

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud is ordering the extension of Saudi Arabia's coronavirus curfew until "further notice", reports the state news agency SPA.

The Saudi monarch initially imposed a 21-day curfew on March 23, from 7pm to 6am, to contain the coronavirus, but expanded the controls to 24 hours in the capital, Riyadh, and other big cities last week.

The Ministry of Interior affirms the continuation "of all special precautionary measures that were previously announced in a number of cities, governorates and residential areas, in addition to preventing movement across the 13 regions of the kingdom".

