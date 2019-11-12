Chile plans to rewrite constitution amid mass protests

Protesters in Chile are dissatisfied with the government's move to change the country's dictatorship-era constitution saying that it could be used to stall on making any real reforms.

The protests might have started over growing inequality and alleged rights abuses, but have since widened to include a demand for greater political and social freedoms.

The draft constitution will be put to a referendum but protesters say they should have been involved in its rewriting from the start.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.