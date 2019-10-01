Kabul to Taliban: 'Join us in peace or we will continue to fight'

Afghan government used its platform at the UN General Assembly to urge the Taliban to join peace, even as the two rival candidates claimed victory in the presidential election boycotted by the armed group.

"Join us in peace, or we will continue to fight," National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib told the annual UN gathering on Monday.

The presidential election was marred by allegations of irregularities and low voter turnout amid impending threats from the Taliban, which control or hold sway over roughly half the country.

The Taliban, which has been waging an armed rebellion since it was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2001, has dubbed the electoral process a "sham" and warned voters not to go to the polls.

Results of the elections are due in November.

Gains of the past 20 years

In his address, Mohib trumpeted the democratic commitment of Afghans who voted despite the lingering threats - some despite having had their fingers cut off by the Taliban during prior elections, he noted.

In a country where a new generation of leaders has grown up in wartime, "the opportunities afforded to us through the gains of the past 20 years have allowed us to change hope into something much more powerful - belief," Mobib said.

"We believe in our abilities to bring about the peace we have hoped for all our lives."

But Afghanistan's political future looks uncertain amid the political wrangling over the election process and rising civilian casualties in attacks attributed both to the Taliban and the West-backed government in Kabul.

The collapse of the US-Taliban peace talks earlier this month has put a questoin mark on a deal to end America's longest war.

The Afghan government had been sidelined in the talks, as the Taliban refused to talk directly with an administration the armed group deems a US "puppet".

'Ongoing fight'

Hundreds of people were killed in pre-election violence carried out by the Taliban as well as Afghan forces.

On Tuesday, Afghan officials said a multi-pronged Taliban attack on a district headquarters in northern Balkh province killed at least 11 policemen.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack started early on Tuesday morning and triggered a gun battle that is still under way around the Shortepa district headquarters.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the fighters overrun the district - a claim that Farhad denied.

Reinforcements were on their way to Shortepa, the spokesman said.

Mohammad Afzel Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council, said he feared the death toll could rise further unless reinforcement arrive promptly as the district is in a remote area.