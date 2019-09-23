UN General Assembly 2019: All the latest updates

World leaders are gathering in New York City over the next week to take part in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting comes as tensions flare in the Middle East over recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which the United States blames on Iran, allegations Tehran denies.

UNGA also comes just days after millions of young activists and their supporters marched in thousands of cities worldwide to demand greater action on climate change.

The general debate will take place from September 24-September 30, with dozens of world leaders scheduled to address the General Assembly.

Monday, September 23

Trump makes unscheduled stop at climate summit

US President Donald Trump made an unscheduled brief stop at the UN's Climate Action summit.

With the lights down and the programme under way, Trump spent about 15 minutes at the summit, but did not speak.

He listened attentively as German Chancellor Merkel and India's Narenda Modi spoke before leaving.

Venezuela opposition sees Trump role as 'clear sign' of more pressure on Maduro

Julio Borges, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's chief diplomat, said that US President Donald Trump's attendance at a meeting solely about Venezuela during the UN General Assembly this week was a "clear sign" that pressure on President Nicolas Maduro would increase.

Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to attend a meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders to discuss Venezuela on Wednesday, Borges said.

Thunberg to UN climate summit: 'You've stolen my dreams'

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference on Monday that they had stolen her childhood with "empty words".

"My message is that we will be watching you. This is all wrong," Thunberg said, giving an emotional speech that appeared to move the audience at the UN General Assembly hall in New York City.

"I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she added, addressing the UN Climate Summit.

"You have come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my childhood with empty words. Yet I'm one of the lucky ones.

"People are suffering, people are dying. All you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. For more than 30 years the science has been crystal clear."

Stage set for US, Iran showdown at UN General Assembly

The US and Iran are set to put forward their competing visions of security in the Middle East to the United Nations General Assembly this week, with US President Donald Trump expected to address the gathering of world leaders on Tuesday, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani a day later.

As tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil fields and the exchange of sharp rhetoric between Washington and Tehran, the two leaders are holding out hope for diplomacy, with Trump saying he is "a very flexible person" and Rouhani extending a "hand of friendship and brotherhood" towards its regional neighbours.

On Sunday, Trump again left open the possibility of an unscheduled meeting with Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

UN climate summit: 'A moment of truth'

Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned governments that they would have to offer action plans to qualify to speak at the summit, which is aimed at boosting the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming.

World leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were due to address the one-day gathering, alongside companies working to promote renewable energy. Some 60 leaders were scheduled to attend the summit.

Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

Al Jazeera analysed 6,112 roll-call votes from the UN General Assembly from 1946 to 2018.

Check out the interactive and explore the biggest issues facing the planet and see how they have evolved.

Saturday, September 21

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action

Youth leaders gathered at the United Nations to demand radical action on climate change.

The UN invited 500 young activists and entrepreneurs to take part in Saturday's meeting - the first of its kind - at the body's headquarters in New York.

It came days before a climate action summit scheduled to begin on Monday, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called to seek greater commitments from world leaders to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris accord to avert runaway global warming.

Friday, September 20

'No Planet B': Millions take to streets in global climate strike

Millions of students and other activists abandoned school and work on Friday to join mass protests calling for action against climate change before a UN summit.

Children hold signs that read in Portuguese 'There is no planet B' during a global protest on climate change in Sao Paulo, Brazil [Andre Penner/AP Photo]

From New York to Guatemala City, Sydney to Kabul, and Cape Town to London, protesters in hundreds of cities around the world took the streets, demanding their governments take urgent steps to tackle the climate crisis and prevent an environmental catastrophe.

Thursday, September 19

US issues visas to Rouhani, Zarif

The United States issued visas allowing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations next week, Iran's UN mission said.

Iran's foreign minister spokesman said in a tweet that Zarif was set to leave for New York on Friday.

Trump said earlier in the week that he is not looking to meet Rouhani during a UN event.

What is the General Assembly?