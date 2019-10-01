Haiti police and protesters clash amid growing dissent

Country is plagued by double-digit inflation, currency devaluation and ongoing fuel shortage.

    There have been violent confrontations between police and anti-government demonstrators in Haiti.

    At least one person has been killed in the latest protests.

    An international delegation of ambassadors known as the Core Group is attempting to mediate Haiti’s ongoing political crisis, but opposition leaders say they are unwilling to sit down for a national dialogue, saying the only thing that will stop the unrest in the country is the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

    Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.