Haiti police and protesters clash amid growing dissent

There have been violent confrontations between police and anti-government demonstrators in Haiti.

At least one person has been killed in the latest protests.

An international delegation of ambassadors known as the Core Group is attempting to mediate Haiti’s ongoing political crisis, but opposition leaders say they are unwilling to sit down for a national dialogue, saying the only thing that will stop the unrest in the country is the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports.