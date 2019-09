Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is refusing to give additional land to indigenous tribes who say they've been pushed out of their rightful homes and shoved onto packed reserves.

All this comes as some indigenous areas have been wiped out by wildfires tearing through the Amazon jungle.

It's put some indigenous groups in direct confrontation with farmers laying claim to the same land.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Dourados in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso.