Brexit: UK's Boris Johnson in Europe to lobby leaders

Mixed messages from Germany and France as UK Prime Minister Johnson lobbies leaders on no-deal exit from the EU.

by

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting mixed messages from European leaders on Brexit.

    French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe won't be held hostage to Britain's democratic crisis, warning a no-deal Brexit was the most likely outcome.

    But German Chancellor Angela Merkel was more optimistic, giving Johnson a 30-day deadline to find a solution.

    Johnson wants to get rid of the so-called "backstop" which keeps the United Kingdom in a customs union indefinitely.

    Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.

