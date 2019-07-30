The mother of an alleged Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) member is challenging the United Kingdom's decision to share information with the United States without guaranteeing that her son will not face the death penalty.

Elshafee Elsheikh is an alleged ISIL member, part of the "Beatles cell". A UK court says the home secretary has no legal duty to protect the alleged terrorist.

Al Jazeera speaks to Clive Baldwin, a senior legal adviser for the legal and policy office at Human Rights Watch.