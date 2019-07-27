Soaring US pharma prices send patients to Canada for cheaper meds

'Insulin caravan' travels across the Canadian border to buy affordable insulin and pressure US legislators to regulate the price of life-saving drugs.

by

    Around 30 people from the US have formed an "insulin caravan" and crossed the northern US border into Canada to buy more affordable meds and to put pressure on the US government to stop skyrocketing drug prices.

    One in four diabetics in the US is forced to ration their insulin they can afford, putting their lives in danger.

    In Canada, the price of life-saving drugs is regulated by a government-appointed board and organisers of the "insulin caravan" say that should happen in the US, as well.

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak reports from Ontario, Canada.

