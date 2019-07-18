Lebanon's Palestinian refugees protest against labour crackdown

Critics have claimed that Lebanon's crackdown on unlicensed labour is part of a campaign directed at Syrian refugees, to force them to return home.

Palestinian refugees, however, have not been excluded from the Ministry of Labor's efforts and Palestinians are protesting what they call the "discriminatory" laws against them.

Palestinian refugees have repeatedly pointed out that they do not want to settle in Lebanon, but Israel has prevented them, for 70 years, from returning home and the laws intended to discourage them from staying, as well as the latest crackdown, are just forcing them to suffer.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports.