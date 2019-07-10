UN says improving global literacy rates needs 'drastic measures'

The United Nations says the world leaders may not be able to keep their promises to raise global education standards by 2030.

    The world is about to fall severely short of its education commitments, UNESCO has said in a new report.

    By 2030, it is expected that 20 percent of young people and 30 percent of adults worldwide will still be unable to read, the report says.

    At current trends, learning rates are expected to stagnate in middle and high-income countries and Latin America, and drop by almost a third in Francophone African countries by 2030.

    Al Jazeera speaks to Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand, for more on the report.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Cricket World Cup 2019 Quiz: How many runs can you score?

    Cricket World Cup 2019 Quiz: How many runs can you score?

    Pick your team and answer as many correct questions in three minutes.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    Why a hipster, vegan, green tech economy is not sustainable

    Why a hipster, vegan, green tech economy is not sustainable

    Improving eco-efficiency within a capitalist growth-oriented system will not save the environment.