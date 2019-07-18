Car bomb hits police HQ in Afghanistan's Kandahar

A car bomb has exploded at one of the gates of police headquarters in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar city, a police official said.

"The attackers have targeted the counter-narcotics wing in the Kandahar police," said Tadeen Khan, the city's chief of police, on Thursday.

After the blast, the attackers opened fire from nearby positions and members of the security forces were battling them, Khan said.

No group has claimed responsibility so far. Police cordoned off the area as passersby fled and there was no immediate word on any casualties.

Kandahar is the former seat of the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until their removal by a US-led coalition in 2001.

Since then, Taliban fighters have been fighting US and allied forces, demanding the departure of all foreign troops from Afghan soil.

US officials and the Taliban have been discussing a peace deal since late last year. Earlier this month, a high-profile intra-Afghan dialogue to find an end to the 18-year war was also held in Qatar.

But despite the peace talks, the level of violence has not fallen off, with Afghan fighters and the Taliban still suffering daily losses.

On Wednesday, at least 20 Afghan special forces commandos were killed in a Taliban ambush in western Afghanistan's Abkamari district in Badghis province, a known Taliban hot spot.

On Saturday, four Afghan security forces were killed in Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, when Taliban fighters attacked a hotel.