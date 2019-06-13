Iran calls tanker explosions 'suspicious' as global concern grows

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described reported attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz as "suspicious" since they coincided with a meeting between Japan's prime minister and Iran's supreme leader.

The incidents on Thursday near the strategic sea lane - through which one-third of all oil traded by sea passes - left one vessel ablaze and the other adrift, forcing scores of crew to abandon the ships.

Though details of what happened in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran were still scarce, the incidents came amid heightened frictions between the United States and Iran.

Japan's Shinzo Abe, who was in Tehran seeking to defuse those tensions, was holding talks with Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei when the explosions on the two tankers were reported.

"Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," said Zarif, commenting on the incidents. He did not elaborate further.

The mysterious incidents came just weeks after four tankers off the coast of the Emirati port of Fujairah were damaged in what the United Arab Emirates said were limpet mine attacks.

The US blamed Tehran for the May 12 attacks off Fujairah. Earlier in May, it had deployed troops and warships to the region to counter unspecified threats from Iran. The move came a year after Washington exited a multinational accord that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Tehran dismissed the US allegation over the attacks off the UAE coast as "ridiculous" and called for dialogue between Gulf neighbours to ease what it called an "alarming security situation".

Zarif said the incidents on Thursday show Iran's proposed regional forum was "imperative".

'Extremely disturbing'

The latest events, meanwhile, have sent oil prices spiralling upwards and prompted concern from governments and maritime agencies.

"The shipping industry views this as an escalation of the situation, and we are just about as close to a conflict without there being an actual armed conflict, so the tensions are very high," said Jakob P Larsen, the head of maritime security for the shipping association BIMCO, which represents some 60 percent of the world's merchant fleet, including owners of the two damaged tankers.

The vessels involved have been identified as the MT Front Altair, a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker owned by Norway-based Frontline, and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous, which is managed by a Singaporean company and owned by Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Ltd.

The fact that both vessels remained afloat suggested mines may have damaged them, Larsen said.

"Judging from the damage, it doesn't look like a torpedo, it looks like something smaller, whether that is a vessel-borne improvised explosive device or even a limpet mine," he told The Associated Press news agency.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged de-escalation from all sides in the Gulf, saying that even though the facts are still unclear, the incident is "extremely disturbing".

"It's clear that the sabotage of ships, or attacks on trade ships are a threat to open trade routes and the central right of freedom of the seas," he told reporters in Berlin. "And in the current situation, they are also a threat to peace."

Norway's foreign ministry said it "is concerned about the situation in Oman Bay" and that "this type of incident further increases tension in the region". The Norwegian Maritime Authority meanwhile advised ships "to keep a good distance to Iranian waters" in light of Thursday's events.

Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko confirmed that a tanker carrying Japan-related good "was attacked". He added: "It is not a desirable situation for Japan."

Trade concerns

The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, also put out an alert early on Thursday urging "extreme caution".

"We are deeply concerned by reports of explosions and fires on vessels in the Gulf of Oman," the agency said.

Following the suspected attacks, the benchmark Brent crude spiked at one point by as much 4 percent to over $62 a barrel.

Paolo d'Amico, chairman of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners (INTERTANKO), said he was concerned about further disruption in the area, warning the "supply to the entire Western world could be at risk".

"I am extremely worried about the safety of our crews going through the Strait of Hormuz," d'Amico said in a statement.

Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University, added that any major disruption of shipping in the Gulf would "have significant consequences on shipping markets because it affects oil tanker capacity as well as the cost of operation".

"It also has implications for insurance, the crew and additional protective measures needed to keep ships moving," she told Al Jazeera from Malmo in Sweden.