'Ridiculous, dangerous': Iran denies US claims over Gulf tankers

Iran has denounced as "ridiculous" and "dangerous" allegations by the United States that Tehran was behind reported attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

The two vessels - the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous and the Norwegian-owned Front Altair - were damaged on Thursday morning as they were leaving the Gulf of Oman, the second such incident in four weeks that sent brent prices up and heightened tensions in the region.

US officials late on Thursday released a grainy video that they said showed a boat crew of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) drawing up to Kokuka Courageous, hours after the suspected attacks, and removing an unexploded limpet mine from the hull.

The release of the black-and-white footage came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said US intelligence agencies had concluded that Iran was responsible for the attacks, without offering concrete evidence.

On Friday, in a TV interview on Fox News, US President Donald Trump said "Iran did do it".

"You know they did it because you saw the boat," Trump told the "Fox and Friends" show. "I guess one of the mines didn't explode and it's probably got essentially Iran written all over it."

But Yutaka Katada, owner of the Kokuka Courageous, cast doubt on part of the US account, telling reporters on Friday that the vessel's crew saw a "flying object" before a second blast on the boat.

Calling reports of a mine attack "false", he said: "The crew was saying it was hit by a flying object … To put a bomb at the side of the boat is not something we are considering."

Still image taken from a US military handout video purports to show IRGC removing an unexploded limpet mine from the side of the Kokuka Courageous Tanker [US military via Reuters]

For its part, Iran rejected the accusations as China called for all sides to "resolve the conflict through dialogue", while the European Union and the United Nations called for restraint.

'Dangerous'

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, the US had "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence".

The allegation "only makes it abundantly clear" that the US and its regional allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were moving to a "Plan B", Zarif said, which was to "sabotage diplomacy" as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran to defuse escalating US-Iran frictions.

Tensions have ratcheted up in recent weeks after Washington sent warships and troops to the region citing unspecified threats from Tehran.

On May 12, days after Washington announced the military deployment, four oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz were damaged in what the UAE called "sabotage attacks". The US blamed Iran for last month's incidents, saying Iranian-made limpet mines were used in the attacks. Tehran rejected the claims.

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, called the latest US accusations "ridiculous, but also very worrying and dangerous", according to the IRNA state news agency.

Blaming Iran for the incidents was "the simplest and the most convenient way" for US officials, he said, adding: "We are responsible for ensuring the security of the Strait and we have rescued the crew of those attacked tankers in the shortest possible time."

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important sea lanes, as one third of all oil traded by sea, which accounts for a fifth of all oil traded worldwide, passes through the waterway.

Justin Bronk, a combat technology specialist at the Royal United Services Institute, said the patrol boat shown in the US video was known to be the kind used by the IRGC.

However, "if the attack was the Iranians, this would be a very, very brazen thing to do, to go up and retrieve an unexploded mine [while] under scrutiny from the US destroyer that was nearby," he said.

"On the other hand, you could argue that they were keen to pick up an unexploded mine to avoid it linking back to them. Although, realistically, if this was the Iranians, there will be enough evidence to link back to them even without the unexploded mine."

Nuclear deal fallout

Qatar, Germany and the UN have called for an international investigation, while the European Union said it was "assessing and gathering information" on the suspected attacks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters the truth needed to be established. Geng Shuang, spokesman for Chinese foreign ministry, also said: "A war in the Middle East Gulf region is something that we all do not want to see."

The heightened frictions in the Gulf come as the US reinstated and tightened punishing sanctions on Tehran a year after it exited an international pact that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, speaking at an international forum in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, assailed the US as a "serious threat" to global stability. He made no mention of the tankers, but lashed out at Washington for pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"For the past two years, the US government has used its economic, financial and military power through an aggressive approach to disrupt all international structures and regulations, which has turned him into a serious threat for the stability of the region and the world," he said.

Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari, reporting from Tehran, said the latest US moves were aimed at forcing Iran to negotiate a new deal that would also address its ballistic missiles programme as well as support for armed groups in the region.

"The general feeling here is that Thursday's incidents are not something the Iranians would do. It is not in their best interests. There is actually no evidence and this grainy footage from the US is not substantial enough - its not clear where this footage came from and who is visible in it," she said.