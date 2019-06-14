US releases video it claims shows Iran removing mine from tanker

The US has released a video which it claims shows Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) removing an unexploded mine from one of the two tankers hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

"At 4:10pm local time an IRGC Gashti Class patrol boat approached the M/T Kokuka Courageous and was observed and recorded removing the unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous (video attached)," Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command, said in a statement late on Thursday.

Washington believes the pictures clearly show members of the Iranian elite force approaching the vessel and removing what it claims is a limpet mine.

"The US Central Command released not just the video but also some stills of the timeline of events from the US perspective in the hours after the attacks," Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey, reporting from Washington DC, said.

"This video they say was taken some 10 hours after the initial distress calls came in from those two tankers and some five hours after the US naval ship had picked up the 21 sailors who fled that Japanese tanker," she said.

"At that time the us says military observed and recorded an Iranian Revolutionary Guards ship approaching hull of the tanker and removing the mines.

"To be clear it does not show what happened before the attacks occurred, and Iran has categorically denied the US allegations."

The reported attacks in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran left one ship ablaze and both adrift, forcing scores of crew to abandon the ships. They were the second in a month near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway for world oil supplies.

And though details of what happened were still scarce, the incidents came amid heightened frictions between the United States and Iran.

The video release comes hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the incident saying "these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security".

"It is the assessment of the United States that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks," he said in Washington, DC.

He did not provide hard evidence to back up the US stance.

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has hit back at Pompeo, saying the US allegations against Iran were part of "sabotage diplomacy" adopted by a so-called B Team, which he has said includes US national security adviser John Bolton.

"That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy—including by @AbeShinzo—and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," Zarif tweeted.

UN condemns attack

Earlier the incident was discussed at a meeting of the UN, which warned the world cannot afford "a major confrontation in the Gulf" as international concern grew over suspected attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Thursday's incidents at a Security Council meeting, saying: "I strongly condemn any attack against civilian incidents. Facts must be established and responsibilities clarified."

The US has blamed Iran for earlier attacks on oil tankers, saying Iranian-made limpet mines were used to attack four oil tankers on May 12 off the Emirati port of Fujairah. Tehran dismissed the allegation as "ridiculous" and called for dialogue between countries in the Gulf to ease what it called an "alarming security situation" in the region.

Earlier in May, Washington had sent troops and warships to the region to counter unspecified threats from Iran. The deployment came a year after Washington exited a multinational accord that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

It also reimposed and tightened sanctions on Tehran.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen called the suspected attacks a "major escalation" and linked them to attacks in July 2018 on two Saudi oil tankers the Red Sea.

"From my perspective ... we can connect it to the Houthi attacks at Bab al-Mandeb," Colonel Turki al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh. The Saudi-led coalition accuses Iran of arming the Houthis, but Tehran denies the allegation.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have responded to Saudi-coalition's intensified raids on its positions by stepped up attacks inside Saudi Arabia, including on its oil infrastructure.

Early on Friday, Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces had intercepted five drones launched by Yemen's Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, at Abha airport and the city of Khamis Mushait.