US holds Iran 'responsible' for reported Gulf attacks on tankers

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of being behind the reported attacks that damaged two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, hours after Tehran called the incidents "suspicious".

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Pompeo said the presumed attacks were part of a "campaign" of "escalating tension" by Iran and a threat to international peace and security.

"It is the assessment of the United States that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks," he said in Washington, DC.

"This is based on intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise need to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication," Pompeo added.

He said the US will defend its forces and interests in the region but gave no specifics about any plans and he took no questions.

Speaking earlier in the day, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, said the timing of the reported attacks were "suspicious" since they coincided with a meeting between the country's supreme leader and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was in Tehran to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions.

Although information of what exactly happened was still scarce, the incidents near the strategically importany Strait of Hormuz prompted international alarm and sent oil prices spiralling upwards.

The suspected attacks on Thursday left one ship ablaze and both adrift, forcing scores of crew to abandon the tankers.