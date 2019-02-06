Second Trump-Kim summit to be held in Vietnam on February 27-28

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a much-anticipated second summit on February 27-28 in Vietnam.

Trump made the announcement during his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear in which Vietnamese city the meeting would take place. Possible locations are the capital, Hanoi, and the seaside city of Danang.

"As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Trump told Congress.

"Much work remains to be done but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one."

Landmark summit

Kim and Trump met for the first time in June last year in Singapore.

That summit produced a vaguely worded pledge on denuclearisation but progress has since stalled amid disagreements over the interpretation of their agreement.

On Wednesday, Stephen Biegun, Washington's envoy for North Korea, was scheduled to hold talks in Pyongyang to map out what he called "a set of concrete deliverables" for the second meeting.

Communist-ruled Vietnam, which has good relations with both the United States and North Korea, had been widely touted as the most likely venue for the meeting.