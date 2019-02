Nigerians are preparing for Saturday's presidential election, with corruption and unemployment still on a lot of minds.

The vote was originally scheduled for last week but that was postponed just five hours before polls were due to open.

There are concerns the delay, and fears of ethnic violence, could depress voter turnout and Nigerians worry that it may be evidence of vote-rigging.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Abuja.