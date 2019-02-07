Nigeria elections 2019: All you need to know

A total of 91 political parties are participating in general elections in Africa's largest democracy.

Here's what you need to know about the general elections in Nigeria:

Africa's most populous country goes to the polls on February 16 to elect a president and members of parliament. Governors and members of state legislatures will be elected in a separate vote on March 2.

Understanding Nigeria

Nigeria has one of the fastest growing populations in the world, and one of the largest youth populations, it is Africa's biggest economy.

Despite economic advancement Nigeria has large pockets of population living in poverty.





How voting works

Nigeria wil vote using the first-past-the-post system and directly electing representatives to the lower house, and electing the next president. 51 per cent of the 84 million electorate is between the ages of 18-35.

The candidates

Muhammadu Buhari, 76 is seeking a second term as president. He is opposed by People's Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar who has previously been vice-president and governor.

Source: Al Jazeera