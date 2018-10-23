Mexicans rally to migrant caravan, offering aid and support

Ordinary Mexicans have come out to offer what support they can to the caravan of an estimated 7,000 migrants and refugees travelling north towards the United States.

by

    US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut financial aid to three Central American nations for failing to stop a large group of migrants making their way towards the US border.

    The caravan of roughly 7,000 people is travelling through 30-degree temperatures in Mexico, where locals are handing out water, sandwiches, and other supplies to help support the migrants and refugees.

    Mexican authorities are still trying to determine how to handle the desperate influx.

    Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Chiapas, Mexico.

