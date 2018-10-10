Mental illness will affect one in four people around the globe

Globally, mental ill health is becoming more prevalent and government health budgets struggling to cope.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, depression will be the world's leading cause of ill health and one in four people will develop a mental illness.

Even in the world's happiest societies, more people - in particular, young people - are reporting struggling with their mental health and seeking treatment.

Al Jazeera visited Sweden, regularly voted one of the world's happiest countries, where one organisation is going beyond conventional treatments to help those in need of support.