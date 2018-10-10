Mental illness will affect one in four people around the globe

On World Mental Health Day, Al Jazeera takes a look at Scandinavian countries, which report the happiest populations in the world, but still have high rates of depression and suicide.

by

    Globally, mental ill health is becoming more prevalent and government health budgets struggling to cope.

    According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, depression will be the world's leading cause of ill health and one in four people will develop a mental illness.

    Even in the world's happiest societies, more people - in particular, young people - are reporting struggling with their mental health and seeking treatment.

     

    Al Jazeera visited Sweden, regularly voted one of the world's happiest countries, where one organisation is going beyond conventional treatments to help those in need of support.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.