First woman to accuse Kavanaugh of assault faces backlash

The first woman to publicly accuse Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump's pick for the US Supreme Court, of sexual assault is now facing death threats.

The psychology professor who says US Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her in 1982 has yet to appear in public. But since her interview with the Washington Post, Christine Blasey Ford has become the target - literally - of those who back Kavanaugh. Death threats have forced Blasey Ford and her family into hiding, while pundits and social media users are calling her a liar.

Al Jazeera's Rosiland Jordan looks at why alleged victims often suffer the worst of the public backlash.