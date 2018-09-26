Trump lauds his 'extraordinary' achievements at General Assembly

US President Donald Trump used his address to the United Nations to brag about his administration and its "extraordinary" accomplishments before moving on to his "America First" agenda.

His speech was in marked contrast to that of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who stressed the importance of global unity to deal with key issues like the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, the refugee crisis and climate change.

Macron said that he wanted to give 40 percent more in international aid, while Trump said the US will continue to reassess how much money it gives to the UN amid cuts to aid spending earlier this year.

Al Jazeea's James Bays has been following the day's events in New York.