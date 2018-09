Among all of Europe’s bailout economies, Greece suffered the longest under austerity. Two weeks after its bailout ended, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has unveiled measures he says will stimulate the economy and create jobs.

He spoke from the country’s biggest trade fair in the northern city of Thessaloniki, where he faces the staunchest opposition to his government’s recent name deal with “Republic of North Macedonia”.

Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from Thessaloniki.