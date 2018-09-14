At least 37 killed in multiple attacks across Afghanistan

At least 37 people have been killed in night-time attacks across four provinces of Afghanistan, officials said.

Twenty-nine police officers and members of the Afghan national army were killed in Taliban attacks in the western province of Farah, the head of the provincial council, Farid Bakhtwar, said.

Taliban fighters attacked several check posts on the outskirts of Farah city late Thursday, as well as in three other districts, leaving at least six others wounded, according to the official.

In the northern province of Samangan, gunmen attacked a security outpost in Dara Suf district, triggering an hours-long gun battle.

Local officials said that at least six members of the security forces were killed, including police officials.

At least 14 people were wounded in the attack, provincial council member Safiullah Samangani told DPA news agency.

Earlier this month, 14 people were killed and six injured in Taliban attacks on police checkpoints in the same district.

Meanwhile, civilians have again been caught up in the fighting, with officials reporting two people killed by Taliban fighters in Jalrez district in the central Maidan Wardak province.

Both victims were government employees from the neighbouring province of Bamyan, provincial council members Sardar Bakhtyari and Khawani Sultani said.

The Taliban have seized several districts across the country in recent years and carry out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan security forces.

In August, Taliban fighters launched an assault on the city of Ghazni in an attack that lasted five days. More that 150 civilians were killed and wounded during the assault.

The attack was widely seen as a show of force by the Taliban ahead of possible peace talks with the United States, which has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly 17 years.