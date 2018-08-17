US immigration: Migrant families continue to arrive at border

Migrant families continue arriving at the US-Mexico border, seeking asylum in the United States.

Most remain hopeful that they will be able to enter the US, despite the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policies that have jailed families and separated children from their parents.

Activists say that there are factors, such as violence, insecurity and extreme poverty, that push migrants towards the US, regardless of the tightening of US immigration policies.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro joins us live from McAllen, in Texas.