Not every sport at the Asian Games has world-class performers but badminton has most of the globe's top players on show.

China, Indonesia and South Korea dominate the world rankings.

Indonesia has won 26 golds in Asian Games history and are very strong in doubles.

It's played everywhere - on the streets and elite academies.

They are the medals Indonesia will want above all others.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Jakarta.