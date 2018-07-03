Israel to deduct $300m a year from Palestinian Authority budget

The Israeli government has been given the green light to deduct approximately $300m a year from the budget of the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli politicians passed a law allowing the money to be taken from taxes and tariffs that the Israeli government collects on the Authority's behalf.

Israeli politicians say the Palestinian leadership paid $350m last year to Palestinian prisoners jailed for attacking Israeli security forces, and their families.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the Occupied West Bank.