Israel to deduct $300m a year from Palestinian Authority budget

Tel Aviv passed a law allowing the money to be taken from taxes and tariffs that the Israeli government collects on Palestinian leadership's behalf.

by

    The Israeli government has been given the green light to deduct approximately $300m a year from the budget of the Palestinian Authority.

    Israeli politicians passed a law allowing the money to be taken from taxes and tariffs that the Israeli government collects on the Authority's behalf.

    Israeli politicians say the Palestinian leadership paid $350m last year to Palestinian prisoners jailed for attacking Israeli security forces, and their families.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the Occupied West Bank.

