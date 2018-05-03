US President Donald Trump's legal team is facing another shake-up, the main lawyer representing him in the Russia inquiry is retiring.

Ty Cobb's departure comes as speculation mounts about whether Trump will talk to investigators.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly threatened to subpoena the president if he fails to cooperate.

Cobb's replacement, Emmet Flood, is known for being more adversarial.

Flood represented US President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.