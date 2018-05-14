Indonesia: More explosions in Surabaya after church attacks

More bombs have exploded in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya, a day after a wave of deadly attacks on three churches killed at least 13 people on Sunday.

Indonesia's police chief said that the suicide attack outside Surabaya's police headquarters in the centre of the city on Monday morning was carried out by a family of five, including an eight-year-old girl, who survived the attack.

CCTV footage showed two motorcycles approaching the gate of the police station before the explosion took place.

Ten people were wounded in the attack, including police officers, authorities said.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo condemned the latest bombing, calling it "cowardly, undignified and inhumane".

"There will be no compromise in taking action on the ground to stop terrorism," he told reporters in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, on Monday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

'High alert'

Earlier in the day, a couple and a child were killed in their apartment when home-made bombs accidentally exploded in Sidoarjo, about 30km from Surabaya.

At least 23 people have now died, including the attackers, and dozens more injured in the Southeast Asian nation in the past 24 hours.

The fifth and latest bomb blast comes after separate suicide attacks by one family on three churches sent shockwaves across Surabaya, about 800km west of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

A spokesperson for the country's intelligence agency said Sunday's bombings were suspected to have been carried out by an ISIL-inspired group, Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Police have raided several locations and found more bombs.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen, reporting from Surabaya, said the whole country is now on "high alert" for further attacks.

"There are a lot of hoaxes going on social media about possible bomb attacks in other cities as well," she said.

"Suspicious packages are being thrown, a lot of information is also untrue, which is going around social media, so people are really shivering here at the moment."

Prison riot

Christians are a minority group in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

Church communities have said action must be taken against those responsible for the recent attacks.

Indonesia has seen a resurgence in violence in recent years after hundreds of people left for Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISL, also known as ISIS) group.

The latest attacks come days after inmates at a prison in Jakarta killed six counter-terrorism officers during a riot. The prisoners were suspected to be supporters of ISIL.

Indonesian police believe the attacks in Surabaya are a reaction to what happened at the Jakarta prison, with instructions coming from the ISIL leadership.

Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto has vowed to step up security across the country.

"The president has commanded that police, helped by TNI (the armed forces), to exert all power to secure the nation," he told reporters on Monday.