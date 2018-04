The leaders of North and South Korea are due to hold a summit this Friday.

It will be the first direct meeting between the countries' leaders for more than a decade.

They are expected to discuss bringing a formal end to hostilities between the two countries.

The meeting will take place on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom.

As a part of an exclusive series from within North Korea, Al Jazeera's James Bays reports on his road trip from Pyongyang to the border.