Could the Korean talks help resolve decades of conflict?

This meeting is a landmark one that could bring peace between two nations, divided by decades of war and hostility. On Friday, the North and South Korean leaders will meet face-to-face for direct talks - for the first time in more than a decade.

Security is being tightened at the truce village of Panmunjom, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in are due to discuss a wide range of issues, including Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

Relations between the two sides have been improving in recent months. There were high-level talks last month that led to Pyongyang announcing its suspension of nuclear and missile tests.

Just a year ago, tension in the region was at an all-time high after several missile and nuclear tests in North Korea. The stakes are high and are expected to set the tone for when North Korea holds separate talks with US President Donald Trump next month or in early June.

