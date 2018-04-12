Chinese official pleads guilty to corruption, abuse of power

A former senior official in China - once a contender for a leadership position - has pleaded guilty to charges of corruption. Sun Zhengcai is one of the most prominent figures charged as part of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption crackdown. He has pleaded guilty to taking bribes worth of $27m and abuse of power between 2002 and 2017. Before he was expelled, Sun was the youngest member of the Politburo - a committee of the ruling Communist Party's top members.

Analysts say the Xi’s anti-corruption campaign is more really about eliminating political rivals.

Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown reports from Beijing.