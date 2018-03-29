Trump replaces Shulkin with doctor as VA secretary

White House physician Ronny Jackson will replace David Shulkin who has faced criticism after controversy over his taxpayer-funded travels.

    US President Donald Trump has replaced another senior member of his team, Veterans' Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

    Shulkin's resignation has been predicted for months following revelations in the press that he and his wife took expensive official trips to Europe on the taxpayer's tab, and used official aides to run personal errands.

    His proposed replacement is the White House doctor Navy Rear Admiral Ronnie Jackson, who has no experience running government departments.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Washington, DC.

