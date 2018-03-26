'Orange snow' coats mountains across Europe

Dust from the Sahara has transformed the ski fields of southeast Europe.

The snow has taken on an orange hue in Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine and Russia.

A post shared by Ekaterina (@katrin.jd) onMar 23, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

The dust has been kicked into the atmosphere by recent storms that have been raging across the Mediterranean and northern Africa, and transported across Europe on strong winds.

On Thursday, much of the Greek Island of Crete was shrouded in an orange glow, as the winds pushed the hot air northwards.

A post shared by George Antonakakis (@g_antonakakis) onMar 22, 2018 at 6:25am PDT

The air continued across southeast Europe and hit the cold air which is currently in place over the region.

This triggered rain, and snow over the mountains, both of which were mixed with plenty of orange dust.

A post shared by Маргарита Альшина (@margarita_alshina) onMar 23, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

This isn't the first time that Europe has seen orange dust from the Sahara. In October 2016, it was the northwest of the continent which was cowering under an orange sky.

The dust, which was made worse by the wildfires in Spain and Portugal, left Londoners staring at the sky in amazement.