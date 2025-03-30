In Pictures

Myanmar earthquake kills over 1,600 and leaves countless buried

The magnitude 7.7 quake that struck central Myanmar has destroyed thousands of homes.

Rescue workers try to retrieve the body of a victim trapped in the rubble of a damaged temple in Mandalay
Rescue workers try to retrieve the body of a victim trapped in the rubble of a damaged temple in Mandalay. [AFP]
Published On 30 Mar 2025

The smell of decaying bodies permeates the streets of Myanmar’s second-largest city as volunteers work frantically by hand to clear rubble in the hope of finding people still alive, two days after a massive earthquake killed more than 1,600 people and left countless others buried.

The magnitude 7.7 quake hit midday on Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city’s airport.

Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, unreliable communications and the challenges of operating in a country amid a civil war.

The search for survivors has been primarily conducted by locals without the aid of heavy equipment, moving rubble by hand and with shovels in 41C (106F) heat, with only the occasional tracked excavator to be seen.

Many of Mandalay’s 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the quake, which also shook neighbouring Thailand and killed at least 17 people there, or worried that the continuing aftershocks might cause structures left unstable to collapse.

So far, 1,644 people have been reported killed in Myanmar and 3,408 missing, but many areas have not yet been reached, and many rescue efforts so far have been undertaken by people working by hand to try to clear rubble, said Cara Bragg, the Yangon-based manager of Catholic Relief Services, an international humanitarian agency, in Myanmar.

The quake rocked much of neighbouring Thailand, bringing down a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok, some 1,300km (800 miles) away from the epicentre.

So far, 10 people have been found dead at the construction site near the popular Chatuchak Market, where 83 people are unaccounted for and the latest body was recovered from the rubble early on Sunday morning. A total of 17 people have been reported killed by the quake in Thailand so far.

Commuters drive past a building that collapsed
Commuters drive past a collapsed building in Mandalay. [Reuters]
A view shows debris next to a damaged building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The quake hit midday on Friday, with the epicentre near Mandalay. [Reuters]
Rubble lies near a damaged pagoda.
More than 1,600 people have been reported killed in Myanmar, and 3,408 are missing. [Reuters]
Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed, following a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed in Mandalay. [Reuters]
A Buddhist monastery building that has collapsed is seen following an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)
A Buddhist monastery building has collapsed in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. [Aung Shine Oo/AP Photo]
BANGKOK, THAILAND - MARCH 30: A wreckage of a crane is seen being removed by heavy machinery during a search and rescue operation at a collapsed under-construction skyscraper on March 30, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. In the aftermath of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, Bangkok finds itself in an unprecedented state of paralysis in Friday evening. The tremors, felt strongly in the Thai capital, transformed the usually vibrant city into a maze of motionless vehicles and anxious faces. As rescue efforts continue at a collapsed building site, the city's arteries remain clogged, with millions of residents caught between the urge to flee and the impossibility of movement, painting a picture of a metropolis frozen in time by nature's sudden fury. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
The wreckage of a crane is being removed by heavy machinery during a search and rescue operation at a collapsed, under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok, Thailand. [Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images]
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 30, 2025, two days after an earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand.
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim in Bangkok. [AFP]
Wassana Phromma (L), from Thailand's northeastern province of Khon Kaen, shows photographs of her missing daughter Anusara, 35, at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 30, 2025, two days after an earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand.
Wassana Phromma, left, from Thailand's northeastern province of Khon Kaen, shows photographs of her missing daughter Anusara, 35, at the site of an under-construction building that collapsed during the earthquake in Bangkok. [AFP]