Magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar; tremors felt in Thailand: All we know

Myanmar’s military government imposes a state of emergency after tremors cause deaths and destroy buildings.

Powerful earthquake hits Myanmar: Tremors felt in Thailand and elsewhere in the region

Two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 have hit central Myanmar, causing death and large-scale destruction in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

Friday’s tremors were also felt elsewhere in the region.

Authorities in Myanmar have imposed a state of emergency in six states after structures collapsed and multiple deaths and injuries were reported.

Here is everything we know about the disaster so far:

What happened in Myanmar?

About 12:50pm (06:20 GMT), an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit 16km (10 miles) northwest of Sagaing city at a depth of 10km (6 miles). This was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 6.4.

The earthquake’s epicentre was about 17km (11 miles) west of the country’s second largest city, Mandalay, which has a population of nearly 1.5 million people.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng was outside Myanmar’s Defence Services Museum in the capital, Naypyidaw, when the earthquake hit.

“Suddenly, the building started moving very heavily from side to side,” Cheng said. “Plaster was raining down.”

Cheng added that concrete from the roof and support columns of the portico also fell during the quake.

“The swaying went on for about 30 seconds to a minute,” he said. “It gained in intensity as it went on. I’ve been in earthquakes in this region before, and I’ve never felt anything as strong as that.”

Where else were the earthquakes felt?

The tremors were felt across Southeast and South Asia.

Thailand:

The initial earthquake also shook buildings in the Thai capital, Bangkok. Videos showed water fall down into a street from a rooftop pool in a high-rise building and a 30-storey building that was under construction collapsed, trapping 43 workers, according to the police and medics.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended activity on Friday afternoon.

Bangkok’s entire public transport system also was shut down for safety reasons, reported Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, who was in the city when the quake struck.

“Traffic is absolutely gridlocked. The buildings have been shuttered in the centre of the city,” Khan said.

China:

China’s Xinhua news agency reported that shocks were felt in the southwestern province of Yunnan, which lies at the border with Myanmar. No casualties were reported.

Tremors were also reported in Cambodia, India and Bangladesh.

What do we know about the victims?

Two people were killed in the town of Taungoo in Myanmar when a mosque partially collapsed, the Reuters news agency reported, quoting witnesses. Local media also reported that a hotel collapsed in Myanmar’s southern city of Aungban, killing at least two people and injuring 20.

A doctor at a 1,000-bed general hospital in Naypyidaw told the AFP news agency that 20 people had died there. “About 20 people died after they arrived at our hospital so far. Many people were injured,” the doctor said on the condition of anonymity.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said three people have been killed by the quake in Thailand. Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also said 90 people are missing.

How bad is the damage?

Infrastructure has taken a heavy hit in Myanmar and Thailand.

State media in Myanmar said buildings and structures collapsed in five cities and towns. Pieces of the ceiling at the National Museum of Naypyidaw fell as the tremors shook the structure, AFP reported.

State media reported that a railway bridge and a road bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway collapsed.

The 90-year-old Ava Bridge, also called Old Sagaing Bridge, partially fell into the Irrawaddy River, which flows between Mandalay and Sagaing.

How has the government responded?

Among the places where Myanmar’s military government has imposed a state of emergency are Mandalay and Naypyidaw.

“The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid,” the government said in a message on the Telegram messaging application.

What’s the latest on the ground?

Rescue efforts are under way. However, the Red Cross said damaged power lines in Myanmar are impeding rescue teams from reaching Mandalay and Sagaing.

The Red Cross said initial reports suggested the quake has caused “significant damage” and “information on humanitarian needs is still being gathered.”

Bangkok Governor Sittipunt has warned of possible aftershocks but has asked people to remain calm, saying the situation is under control.

Why is Myanmar particularly vulnerable?

Myanmar lies along the Sagaing Fault, a tectonic boundary between the Indian Plate and the Burma microplate, making it seismically active.

The country is also one of Asia’s poorest and least prepared for large-scale disasters. The country has urbanised rapidly, but the construction of buildings in cities has not accounted for seismic risks. The buildings in cities including the largest, Yangon, were not designed to be earthquake resistant, making them more vulnerable to damage from tremors, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

After a 2021 military coup, in which the military seized power, Myanmar became embroiled in a civil war and has been isolated internationally, making rescue efforts difficult. However, leaders from India, France and the European Union have offered support.