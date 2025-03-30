Live updatesLive updates,
Myanmar-Thailand earthquake live: Race to find survivors as toll tops 1,600
Search for survivors continues as death toll in Myanmar climbs to 1,644 and at least 11 are killed in neighbouring Thailand.
- The search for survivors continues in Myanmar, where at least 1,644 people have been confirmed dead after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck on Friday.
- In the city of Mandalay, close to the epicentre of the quake, rescue crews pulled one woman alive from the rubble of her apartment block after she was trapped for more than 24 hours.