In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli army orders Gaza ‘humanitarian zone’ evacuation

Tens of thousands of Palestinians flee as Israel warns of expanded military action in southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli army orders evacuation of part of Gaza ‘humanitarian zone’
Palestinians flee Khan Younis after an Israeli evacuation order. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 11 Aug 2024

The Israeli military has ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza after a deadly air strike on a school-turned-shelter in the north killed more than 100 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

Hundreds of families carrying their belongings in their arms left their homes and shelters in Khan Younis early on Sunday, seeking elusive refuge.

Israel has repeatedly ordered mass evacuations as its troops have returned to heavily damaged areas where they had previously battled Palestinian fighters. The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people has been displaced by the 10-month war, often multiple times.

Hundreds of thousands have crammed into squalid tent camps with few public services or have sought shelter in schools like the one struck on Saturday in Gaza City. Palestinians say nowhere in the besieged territory feels safe.

The latest evacuation orders apply to areas in Khan Younis, including part of an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone from which the military said rockets had been fired. Israel accuses Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups of hiding among civilians and launching attacks from residential areas.

Khan Younis, Gaza’s second largest city, has suffered widespread destruction during Israeli air and ground attacks. Tens of thousands of people fled again last week after an earlier evacuation order.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health says the Palestinian death toll from the war is approaching 40,000 with more than 92,000 wounded. Aid groups have struggled to address the staggering humanitarian crisis in the territory while international experts have warned of famine.

Israeli army orders evacuation of part of Gaza ‘humanitarian zone’
Families take what they can carry as they leave their homes and shelters in Khan Younis on August 11, 2024. [Doaa Albaz/Anadolu]
Displaced Palestinians
The latest evacuation order covers districts in the centre, east and west of Khan Younis, making it one of the largest such orders in the 10-month-old conflict. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians
Palestinians walk near residential buildings hit by Israeli strikes as they flee Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinian kids make their way as they flee Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA. the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, says people in Gaza are trapped and have nowhere to go. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinian kids make their way as they flee Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced from their homes, according to the United Nations, while the narrow enclave on the Mediterranean Sea has largely been reduced to a wasteland of rubble. [Doaa Albaz/Anadolu]
Displaced Palestinians make their way as they flee Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Areas in Gaza that Israel has designated as "safe zones" - such as al-Mawasi west of Khan Younis, where Khan Younis residents are being sent - have been bombed several times by Israeli forces. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A woman reacts as displaced Palestinians make their way while fleeing Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza since October and the toll is rising by the day, the Gaza Health Ministry says. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]