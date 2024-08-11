Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: More Palestinians in Khan Younis told to flee

Latest evacuation order comes as Palestinians mourn the more than 100 people killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza City.

People react as Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza City August 10, 2024.
Women collapse in grief after at least 100 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, August 10, 2024 [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 11 Aug 2024
  • Israel’s military has warned Palestinians living in parts of southern Gaza to evacuate as it stepped up operations in the city of Khan Younis.
  • The evacuation order comes less than 24 hours after Israel’s latest bombing in Gaza City, which killed more than 100 Palestinians sheltering inside a school.