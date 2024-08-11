Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: More Palestinians in Khan Younis told to flee
Latest evacuation order comes as Palestinians mourn the more than 100 people killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza City.
- Israel’s military has warned Palestinians living in parts of southern Gaza to evacuate as it stepped up operations in the city of Khan Younis.
- The evacuation order comes less than 24 hours after Israel’s latest bombing in Gaza City, which killed more than 100 Palestinians sheltering inside a school.