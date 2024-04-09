In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Photos: Palestinians in Gaza prepare for Eid amid death and destruction

Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip has placed a pall over Eid celebrations for Palestinians.

Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
Palestinians shop as they prepare for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in northern Gaza Strip amid the continuing Israeli military offensive on Gaza [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Published On 9 Apr 2024

This year, the shadow of continued Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip looms large over Palestinians as they prepare for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, despite the UN Security Council’s demand for an immediate ceasefire and the International Court of Justice’s order for Israel to allow humanitarian relief and prevent genocide, has placed a pall over Eid celebrations.

Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed about 33,360 people and wounded 75,993 others, according to Palestinian authorities, has taken a massive toll on the holiday spirit.

Despite the devastation, a large number of Palestinians who have been displaced and lost their homes and loved ones as a result of the six-month-long war went shopping for Eid al-Fitr.

Thousands of Palestinians throng the markets in some parts of Gaza to try to experience the joy of Eid despite the ongoing war.

Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
Palestinians living in shelters are seen preparing for Eid al-Fitr amid continued Israeli attacks in northern Gaza. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
Palestinians sell goods in front of a building previously hit in an Israeli attack, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, before Eid al-Fitr. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
Young Palestinian vendors sell sweets at an open market in advance of Eid al-Fitr in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, where millions of displaced Palestinians live in tent camps. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
Palestinians buy and sell at an open market in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
A Palestinian man displays a tray of sweets at a market in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
A Palestinian vendor prepares falafel at an open market in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
Palestinian Women volunteer in a charity initiative to prepare traditional cookies in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians prepare for Eid al-Fitr in Gaza
A man carries a bowl of freshly baked cookies make by Palestinian women inside a tent before Eid al-Fitr in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Photo by AFP]