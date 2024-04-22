Photos: Columbia University moves classes online after Gaza protests

Columbia University officials have ordered classes to be held virtually as they seek to de-escalate tensions on the New York City campus during pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

“To deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday,” Columbia President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik said in a note addressed to the school community.

She said faculty and staff should work remotely when possible and students who do not live on campus should stay away.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on Thursday on the campus after Shafik authorised New York police to clear an encampment set up by students demonstrating against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Shafik said she understands that many are experiencing deep moral distress over the Middle East war.

“But we cannot have one group dictate terms and attempt to disrupt important milestones like graduation to advance their point of view,” Shafik wrote.

Elie Buechler, an Orthodox rabbi at Columbia University and its affiliate Barnard College, told students in a online message that campus and city police cannot guarantee the safety of Jewish students, according to local media.

“It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” Buechler said in a WhatsApp message sent to hundreds of people before the Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Monday.

The protests at Columbia, reminiscent of the demonstrations held there against the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago, are the latest in a series of protests disrupting university campuses, bridges and airports since Israel launched a devastating assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after an attack on southern Israel led by the Palestinian group Hamas.