In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

The destruction of Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital

The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital, leaving behind scenes of devastation.

Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
Palestinians gathered around the burned and destroyed al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew. [Osama Rabii/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 1 Apr 2024

The Israeli military has withdrawn from the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital after a two-week raid, leaving behind scenes of devastation.

Hundreds of people returned to al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal early on Monday. They reported finding bodies strewn inside and outside the facility.

Mohammed Mahdi, who was among those who returned, described a scene of “total destruction”. He said several buildings had been burned down and that he had counted six bodies in the area, including two in the hospital courtyard.

Another resident, Yahia Abu Auf, said army bulldozers had ploughed over a makeshift cemetery inside the hospital compound, where there were still patients, medical workers and displaced people sheltering.

Several patients have been taken to the nearby Ahli Arab Hospital, he added.

“The situation is indescribable,” he said. “The occupation destroyed all sense of life here.”

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and has raided several medical facilities. Critics accuse the Israeli army of recklessly endangering civilians and of decimating a health sector already overwhelmed with war wounded.

The military had previously raided al-Shifa Hospital in November.

Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
A Palestinian woman sits amid the rubble of Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital. [AFP]
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
Palestinians inspect the damage at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital. [AFP]
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
The Israeli army said many Palestinian fighters were killed in fighting in and around al-Shifa. [AFP]
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
Hamas has denied operating from al-Shifa and other health facilities. [AFP]
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said dozens of bodies had been found at the complex. [AFP]
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed al-Shifa Hospital [Osama Rabii/Anadolu]
Palestinians gather around the burned and destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital
According to WHO, 21 patients were reported to have died until Sunday since Israel began its siege of the facility on March 18. [Osama Rabii/Anadolu]