Tens of thousands of Israelis rally against PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Israelis thronged central Jerusalem in the largest protest since Israel’s war on Gaza broke out in October.

Demonstrators light fires during a protest against the Israeli government
People light fires during a protest against the Israeli government, demanding the release of captives held by the Hamas in Gaza. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Published On 1 Apr 2024

Tens of thousands of Israelis have marched in Jerusalem, calling for increased efforts to free captives held in Gaza and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrators on Sunday evening blocked a main city highway, after earlier rallying in front of the Israeli parliament, lighting fires and waving the national flag. They claim that the protest was the biggest since the war in Gaza broke out in October.

Police used water cannon against the crowd, and jostled and pushed protesters back as they shouted that Netanyahu “must go”.

Pressure has been growing on the prime minister as opponents of his right-wing government have found common cause with the families of the hundred or more captives still held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

The families have pledged to take to the streets every night this week as they call for the government to “bring them home”.

Many protesters carried placards of Netanyahu’s face covered in blood, accusing him of failing to protect the country from Hamas.

“UR the boss, UR to blame,” read messages written on signs held by the protesters. Others said “Elections now!”

Even before Israel’s war on Gaza, Netanyahu had faced months of street protests over controversial judicial reforms.

Hamas seized about 250 captives on October 7, of whom Israel believes 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 32,782 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Protesters urged the government to reach a ceasefire deal to free the captives held in Gaza by Hamas, and called for early elections. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Captives' families believe time is running out, and they're becoming more vocal about their displeasure with Netanyahu. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Protesters blame Netanyahu for the failures of October 7 and say the deep political divisions over his attempted judicial overhaul last year weakened Israel ahead of the attack. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Some protesters accuse Netanyahu of damaging relations with the United States, Israel’s most important ally. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse protesters. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli police remove demonstrators blocking a road in Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli mounted police disperse antigovernment protesters in Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Families of the captives held in Gaza say they will take to the streets every night this week in a bid to 'bring them home'. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]